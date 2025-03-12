NH News Briefs 3-12-2025

NH News Briefs 3-12-2025
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 12, 2025

Former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.  In an interview with the Washington Times yesterday he said he’s been asked by people in Washington to think about it.  In 2022, he decided to run for a fourth term as governor rather than challenge Senator Maggie Hassan.

A trial date is now set for New Hampshire Port Authority Director Geno Marconi.  Jury selection in his case is scheduled to begin November 3rd following a final pre-trial hearing that’s set for October 15th.  The 73-year-old Marconi is facing felony charges after being accused of witness tampering and falsifying evidence.  It’s alleged that Marconi shared protected motor vehicle details and pier permit fee information about the vice chairman of the Pease Development Authority.  He’s been on paid leave since last April.

A 49-year-old Nashua man has been sentenced to a minimum of 80 years in prison for a double murder.  Victor Rivera was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in January.  Patricia Swett and Matthew Champagne were shot and killed in a parking lot in Downtown Nashua in August, 2023.

An 82-year-old woman has been cited for violating New Hampshire’s Move Over Law which requires drivers to slow down and give emergency vehicles plenty of room.  State Police said Margaret Lambert of Litchfield, hit a cruiser around 5:20 p.m. Monday on I-93 in Londonderry.  The cruiser was in the right breakdown lane with its emergency lights activated during a traffic stop.   No one was hurt.

