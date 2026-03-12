NH News Briefs 3-12-2026

A Londonderry man died at a local hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind while stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 93 in Derry Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Larry Niles Jr. was killed following a two-vehicle crash on I-93 southbound near mile marker 10 in Derry. Troopers responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to find that Niles’ 2007 Ford Focus had been stopped in the right breakdown lane when it was rear-ended by a 2015 Chevrolet Express van driven by 22-year-old Aiden McCarthy, of Dracut, Massachusetts. McCarthy was not injured. No charges have been filed.

Concord police are continuing their investigation into two unattended deaths. They say the body of 47-year-old Blake Erickson was found at a homeless camp near the railroad tracks by South Main Street Monday. The remains of the second individual, whose name has not been released, was discovered near railroad tracks in the area of Horseshoe Pond Lane. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results and say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

A Manchester resident is in trouble with the law after being arrested following an attempted stabbing. Two people were in a vehicle near South Beech Street and South Willow Street Tuesday when they saw two men with shopping carts. After an argument began, it’s alleged 42-year-old Michael Seiders swung a knife several times and the driver was able to roll up their window to avoid getting hurt. Seiders is facing multiple charges.