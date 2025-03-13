NH News Briefs 3-13-2025

NH News Briefs 3-13-2025
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 13, 2025

One person is dead as the result of house fire overnight in Rumney.  Crews arriving at the single family house on Main Street around 2:25 a.m. reported it was already engulfed in flames.  Mutual aid from multiple departments also responded.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of a single car rollover crash on Route 101 in Epping yesterday afternoon is under investigation.  State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates 19-year-old Olivia Travers of Manchester was speeding when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and went off the road into a wooded area.  Travers, and her passenger, 19-year-old Luis Colon of Manchester, suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Forty-nine-year-old Wayne Smith of Concord is sentenced to seven years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a gun and ammunition. Smith was arrested in September, 2023, and he was sentenced Tuesday.

