NH News Briefs 3-13-2026

An 87-year-old Meredith man has died nearly two weeks after a crash on Route 25 in Moultonborough. John Fahey was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled out of the Village Kitchen restaurant and into the path of an oncoming car. Fahey and the driver were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Earlier this week, the Moultonborough Police Department learned Fahey had died from his injuries. Officials said no criminal charges will be filed, but the driver of the vehicle Fahey was in was determined to be at fault.

NH State police say a man from Allenstown was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 93 early yesterday morning in Sanbornton. The truck crashed on the northbound side of the highway near Mile Marker 59. The truck, according to reports, drove off the Interstate, into the median, and then into the woods, where the vehicle stopped. 65 year old Thomas Martell, of Allenstown, was identified as the driver. The truck appeared to be hauling goods for Market Basket. Sanbornton fire and rescue took the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The founder of FIRST Robotics in Manchester is resigning from the company’s board of directors. Dean Kamen was named several times in a batch of files the government released involving Jeffrey Epstein. An email provided in the documents detailed a plan for Kamen to spend a night at Epstein’s private island. Kamen says after early discussions, he realized Epstein was only interested in self-promotion. Kamen isn’t accused of wrongdoing but says he’s leaving to avoid distractions for the company.