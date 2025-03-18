NH News Briefs 3-18-2025

A 34-year-old man German national living in Nashua is currently in the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement. Fabian Schmidt was reportedly detained at Logan International Airport in Boston March 7th, when he arrived back from a trip to Europe. His mother, who lives in the Hillsborough County town of Lyndeborough, said her son has a green card and has lived in the U.S. since he was a teenager. Schmidt is reportedly being held at a detention facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

A 92-year-old woman is dead as the result of a fire earlier this month, in Bartlett. The victim was identified as Karin Muller. Fire officials said the house on Oak Ridge Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. on March 9th. The cause of the fire which injured several other people remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

A 33-year-old Manchester woman is safe as the result of an overnight rescue on Mount Moriah. Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game received a distress call from Lauren Poole who was stuck in deep snow and being pelted by rain three miles into the woods of Route 16 in Gorham. A rescue team reached her around 11:15 p.m. and they safely reached the road at about 4:20 a.m. yesterday.

State Police are still on the lookout for the suspect who stole a pickup truck and led Troopers on a chase. Authorities say the vehicle was taken yesterday from a Cumberland Farms on Dover Road near Route Four in Epsom. The black Chevy Silverado was later spotted in Concord and law enforcement tried to pull it over, causing a pursuit that went through multiple communities before being called off due to poor weather conditions. Anyone with information on the case is asked to come forward.

The search for a missing Manchester man who disappeared nearly two months ago has come to a sad end. Police say the remains of 65-year-old Glen Chrzan were discovered over the weekend in a wooded area off Eddy Road. Chrzan was last seen alive January 28th after leaving Catholic Medical Center and walking north toward Notre Dame Avenue. His cause of death is undetermined but it’s not believed to be suspicious.