NH News Briefs 3-2-2026

The former president of the Proulx Family Foundation, a Strafford-based charitable group, is sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison. Richard Proulx is also ordered to pay over 350-thousand-dollars in restitution to the Foundation which provides financial aid to individuals with disabilities and families of individuals with disabilities. Prosecutors said he stole the money over two-and-a-half-years when he took over as president following the death of his mother. He pleaded guilty last October.

An accident that severely injured a Lawrence, Massachusetts, man on I-93 south in Londonderry is under investigation. State Police said 40-year-old Felix Matos Medina was hit when stopped in the breakdown lane to investigate a mechanical issue around 11 a.m. Saturday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. The other driver involved, 43-year-old David Jodoin of Londonderry, stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

NH Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander is calling on Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the House back into session immediately to deal with the U.S. attack on Iran. The New Hampshire Democrat said the Constitution is clear; the decision to go to war rests with Congress. She said President Trump has launched a war without authorization risking a “dangerous and costly regional conflict in the Middle East.” Goodlander said it’s past time for Republican leadership to allow Congress to quote, “do our job on behalf of the American people.”

Former U.S. Senator John Sununu, who is running for his old seat against Scott Brown in the Republican primary, has commented on the U.S. attack on Iran. He said the world is a better place without Khamenei and his regime leaders. The 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was Iran’s supreme leader for the last 36 years, was killed in the attack on Saturday. Sununu said the military action marks a “pivotal moment” for the region and the world.