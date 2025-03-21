NH News Briefs 3-21-2025

An investigation is now underway following the discovery of human remains in Derry. Authorities say the remains were found yesterday in wetlands near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course after police received a tip on Wednesday. The state medical examiner’s office has the remains and is working to identify them, a process that might take up to a few months to complete. This discovery comes five years after 23-year-old missing woman Amanda Grazewski was last seen alive in Derry.

The man killed in a two-vehicle crash yesterday on I-293 in Manchester is identified as 72-year-old John Vangelder of Salem. State Police said he was thrown from his pickup truck when it collided with an SUV around 8:20 a.m. The 48-year-old Amherst man driving the SUV was not hurt. The circumstances that caused the crash are under investigation.

A 39-year-old Manchester man is charged with first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing another man last week. Deon Harris is accused of assaulting the victim on March 12th, after he reportedly became agitated. He was located in Manchester and arrested a couple of days ago. The wounded man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Elliot Hospital.

An assisted suicide bill is not going to the NH Senate. By one vote, the NH House yesterday tabled the proposal to legalize medical aid to terminally ill patients in New Hampshire. It would allow competent adults who are dying to end their lives with doctor-prescribed drugs. By tabling the measure, the bill could be brought back for another vote. Assisted suicide is legal in ten states including Maine and Vermont.