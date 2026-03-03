NH News Briefs 3-3-2026

A hearing will be taking place in a few weeks to determine if a former Youth Development Center employee will get a new trial. That hearing for Bradley Asbury is set for May 4th in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Asbury was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault for holding down a 14-year-old in a staircase while two youth counselors allegedly raped him in 1998. Asbury says he’s discovered new evidence that could discredit the victim.

The legal troubles for the son of singer Cher keep getting worse after his second arrest in three days. According to authorities, Elijah Allman was taken into custody Sunday in Windham after being accused of breaking into a home, and when police arrived, Allman told them the homeowner said he could be there. Allman was also arrested Friday in Concord after being found in the dining hall of Saint Paul’s School. He’s facing multiple charges including assault, burglary and criminal mischief.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says possible threats against the public are being monitored after the United States and Israel start strikes against Iran. The governor says law enforcement continue to work around the clock to keep New Hampshire the safest state in the country. The Department of Safety is also working with its homeland security team to prepare for any possible emergency. Anyone who sees dangerous or suspicious activity is asked to report it immediately.