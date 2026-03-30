NH News Briefs 3-30-2026

The price of gasoline keeps rising as the U.S. war in Iran continues. The average price in New Hampshire for a gallon of regular is three-dollars-75-cents, an increase of five-cents from a week ago and 90-cents higher than a month ago. The current national average is three-dollars-99-cents.

A new COVID variant that has been spreading across the country is now confirmed in New Hampshire. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it does not cause different or more severe symptoms than other COVID variants. According to media reports, health officials said the new variant has also been detected in every other New England state.

A House-passed bill to require public university and community college students in New Hampshire to pass a civics competency test in order to graduate is now in the Senate. Opponents argue the Legislature should not mandate graduation requirements, supporters said it will help solve the knowledge gap about government. Former Governor Chris Sununu vetoed the same bill several years ago.

A Nashua mother is facing several charges in connection with the assault of a toddler. According to authorities, first responders went to a medical call earlier this month after being told a two-year-old was suffering a seizure. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and an exam revealed multiple internal injuries. An investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Brianna Greenlaugh, who had previously been charged with child endangerment in 2024. A hearing in this case is set for Wednesday.