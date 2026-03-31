NH News Briefs 3-31-2026

The trial of former Youth Development Center employee Stephen Murphy continues today. Prosecutors say Murphy was an accomplice to sexual assault after he and fellow workers held the alleged victim down back in 1996 at the Youth Development Center’s East College. But, Murphy’s attorney says the victim’s story has been inconsistent and unreliable. During his previous trial Murphy was found not guilty of three sexual assault charges, but verdicts couldn’t be reached on five other counts.

Beginning this summer, Manchester parents will be able to request their child be transferred to another school in the city. The deadline for these intra-district transfers is on July 1st, and parents must be notified no later than August 1st if their request is granted. Parents will also be responsible for transportation costs to their child’s new school. Previously, students could only transfer if documentation was provided showing that staying in a certain school would impact their well-being.

A familiar face is being chosen to be the next chief of the Derry Fire Department. The town council selected interim chief Gregory Laro to take over the position on a permanent basis. Laro replaces former chief Shawn Haggart, who retired last year after being put on administrative leave following his DWI arrest. Laro says he’s appreciative of the faith and trust that’s been put in him to lead the department into the future.

Manchester residents are getting a heads up about an upcoming bridge project. The public works department says rehabilitation work on the Amoskeag Bridge is scheduled to happen tomorrow. As a result, River Road and Canal Street between West North Street and Brook Street will be closed to traffic between the hours of seven a-m and three p-m. Detours will be set up in both directions to help drivers reach their destinations. The project is expected to be complete this fall.