NH News Briefs 3-4-2025

A man is suffering from a wound to his forehead and a swollen eye after an alleged dispute over a shopping cart. Portsmouth police said an assault happened at the Market Basket grocery store on Lafayette Road last Thursday. Witnesses are still being interviewed and video footage will be looked at as part of the investigation.

A 32-year-old Bedford man is charged after police found guns, drugs and cash during a search at a house in Manchester. According to court documents, Jose Rodriguez Grau has been convicted of drug crimes in the past. Charges he now faces include possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A 79-year-old man wanted in New Hampshire for failure to register in Concord as a sex offender is in custody. An arrest warrant was issued for Raymond Sylvester in June, 2024. The U.S. Marshal Service announced he was recently arrested in Portland, Maine, where he was currently living. He’s charged as a fugitive from justice.

A 39-year-old woman from Maryland, is facing multiple simple assault charges and a disorderly conduct violation in New Hampshire. State Police said Shannon Goodwin turned herself in Saturday on a warrant. She’s the third person charged in connection with a late night fight at a diner in Portsmouth in November, 2023. A former Portsmouth police officer, Aaron Goodwin of Eliot Maine, and Kevin Goodwin of Maryland, surrendered voluntarily last year.