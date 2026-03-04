NH News Briefs 3-4-2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is accusing a woman of violating New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act. It’s alleged that 67-year-old Diane Durgin pulled a gun on a man who mistakenly drove onto her property and threatened to shoot him because he’s African American. That man was looking to complete the prearranged purchase of a car part at the time of the incident. Durgin eventually fired two shots but no one was hurt. Durgin is facing the possibility of criminal prosecution and a fine.

More details are being released about one of the recent arrests involving the son of singer Cher. The rector at Saint Paul’s School in Concord says 49-year-old Elijah Allman arrived Friday and identified himself as a prospective parent before entering the dining hall while students left. Some students became suspicious, and he poked one of them with his cane and pushed a staff member before being taken into custody. Allman is also accused of breaking into a home in Windham Sunday and remains in custody.

The person nominated by NH Governor Kelly Ayotte to serve as the state’s next child advocate won’t be taking that position. Diana Fenton is withdrawing her name from consideration following a hearing with the Executive Council and opposition from some parental rights groups. Those groups claim Fenton’s status as foster parent could create a conflict during her interactions with DCYF. There’s no word yet who Governor Ayotte will nominate next