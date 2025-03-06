NH News Briefs 3-6-2025

Police arrested 20-year-old Cesar Carvajal Lara of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose. Investigators used the victim’s phone to pose as her and set up a fake drug deal, leading to his arrest. Carvajal Lara is charged with a special felony for attempting to sell ten grams of fentanyl and is being held on an ICE detainer.

A Seabrook police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images. Forty-eight-year-old Officer John Giarrusso was charged in Massachusetts after investigators linked his IP address to explicit online exchanges about children as young as seven. Authorities say his social media account was flagged for sharing suspected child abuse material. Court documents also allege he exchanged explicit messages with individuals claiming to be underage.

The New Hampshire House is set to vote on a bill that would dissolve the state’s Vaccine Association, which bulk-buys vaccines to reduce costs and ensure supply. Supporters argue the private market can handle distribution, while opponents warn it could lower vaccination rates and burden medical offices with supply negotiations. Proponents insist the bill targets bureaucracy, not vaccines, but doctors caution that eliminating the association could disrupt access.

Manchester Alderman Crissy Kantor is running for mayor. On her campaign website she said city government has wasted money and has not addressed issue including crime, education and homelessness. Kantor has represented Ward 6 since 2023. Mayor Jay Ruais has already said he will seek a second term.