NH News Briefs 4-15-2025

New information is being released involving an officer-involved shooting in Dover. A court affidavit says 28-year-old Moriah Infinjer was trying to get a Trooper to shoot and kill her Sunday. Infinjer was spotted driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 16 and after her vehicle was stopped, she got out and refused to drop a dark object in her hand. That led to the trooper opening fire and Infinjer needed treatment for non-life-threatening injury. She’s also facing multiple charges.

The daughter of New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is considering a run for Congress. Former Portsmouth City Councilor Stefany Shaheen says she is thinking about the possibility to seek the Democratic nomination in the race to represent the First Congressional District. Shaheen says she’s worried about the state of the country right now and is concerned about the impacts of health care cuts. She also pledged to support Congressman Chris Pappas who is hoping to replace her mother on Capitol Hill.

Manchester’s Superintendent of Schools is laying out her plan to close an over nine-million-dollar budget gap. The potential shortfall is due to Mayor Jay Ruais giving the district less money than requested as part of his new budget proposal. Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel says ways to save include cutting dozens of positions and getting rid of over 300-thousand dollars in transportation expenses. She also believes none of these recommendations are in the best interests of the district.

The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake has rattled the Granite State’s Lakes Region. The two-point-oh magnitude trembler happened yesterday and was felt in New Durham as well as several surrounding communities. The epicenter was near Prospect Mountain Road and had a depth of about three miles. There have been no reports of serious damage or anyone getting hurt.