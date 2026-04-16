NH News Briefs 4-16-2026

More details are being released about the case of a man accused of murdering his mother in Laconia. Officials say 32-year-old Christopher Garon either beat or stabbed his mother, 58-year-old Linda Dionne, to death at her home on Old Prescott Hill Road. Garon was supposed to be arraigned yesterday but that proceeding was pushed to today due to his behavior and outbursts. He’s also been ordered to undergo a competency hearing.

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is opening an investigation into abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center. That investigation follows concerns raised by the Office of the Child Advocate that children at the Manchester facility were being mistreated. Those claims included prolonged lockdowns, use of improper restraints and lack of outdoor access. There’s currently no indication of any active abuse situation based on what’s been discovered so far.

A Salem High School teacher is resigning from their position for allegedly having inappropriate communications with students on social media. The teacher was put on leave earlier this month, but is no longer employed by the school. The district is not revealing the exact nature of the communications but says it is working to find a replacement for the teacher. There’s also no word if any criminal charges are being filed.