NH News Briefs 4-2-2026

The 51-year-old Massachusetts man hurt in a crash Tuesday at the toll plaza on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford is a voice actor. Eugene Mirman is known for his work on the popular TV show “Bob’s Burgers.” Several people helped him out of his burning vehicle, including Governor Kelly Ayotte and a state trooper from her security detail. Mirman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

Apparent gunfire damage to stop signs in Enfield is under investigation. While authorities said they have developed several leads, residents are asked to be vigilant. Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Bear Drive area near Bog Road between March 28th and 29th, or in the vicinity of Potato and Lockhaven roads on March 29th, is asked to contact Enfield police.

A deadly pedestrian-involved accident in Ossipee Tuesday night is under investigation. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 25E around 8:30 p.m. State Police said the man was struck by a westbound Jeep Cherokee driven by 79-year-old Carol Mathes of Tamworth. She cooperated with police and it was unclear if she will face charges.