NH News Briefs 4-22-2026

The death of a man who was found stabbed to death in Laconia is being ruled a homicide. The body of 62-year-old John Anderson was discovered inside his South Main Street apartment April 14th when law enforcement were doing a welfare check. The Attorney General’s Office is looking for anyone with information on Anderson’s activities or whereabouts between April 12th and April 14th. So far, no arrest has been made.

There’s a new development in the legal case against Logan Clegg. He’s the man convicted of murdering Steven and Wendy Reid in Concord back in 2022 and appeared in court yesterday after the New Hampshire Supreme Court ordered a review of evidence in his case. That court is weighing whether cellphone data obtained without a warrant should have been allowed at his trial. Clegg remains behind bars and a judge has until June 15th to make a decision.

For the second time in a few weeks, concerns are being raised about practices used at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The Disability Rights Center-NH says it’s worried about actions by staff at the facility, including a policy that appears to authorize the use of legal restraint practices. That agency claims the state’s position involving this ongoing situation is misinformed and contradicts is findings. Governor Ayotte is ordering an investigation into these abuse and neglect allegations.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are issuing a warning to people visiting the White Mountains. They say conditions there can vary widely, especially in the higher elevations. In the past few days, several hikers from Massachusetts have needed to be rescued. While temperatures at the base can feel mild, conditions above the tree line have been severe and wintry at times. Folks planning to head into the mountains are urged to plan ahead.

The State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about an upcoming closure in Auburn. From this Sunday through May 1st, the Exit Two on-ramp from Hooksett Road to Route 101 westbound will be shut down to all traffic. Crews are going to be out in the area doing pavement preservation and ramp reconstruction work. A detour will be posted nearby to help drivers get to their destinations.