NH News Briefs 4-24-2025

The NH state trooper who fired his gun during an incident in Dover earlier this month is now identified. The Attorney General’s Office said Trooper Colin Burgess fired five times, wounding 28-year-old Moriah Infinier in the shoulder on April 13th. She was treated for her injury and faces pending criminal charges in connection with her alleged behavior that day. The circumstances that led to the shooting and whether the trooper’s use of force was justified remain under investigation.

A former state prosecutor is going to return to the Attorney General’s Office. Jeffrey Strelzin’s appointment as an assistant attorney general was approved yesterday by the Executive Council. After 22 years in the AG’s office he became an assistant U.S. attorney in 2023. Attorney General John Formella said Strelzin will establish and implement a training program for prosecutors.

There is tentative agreement on a new four year contract for teachers in Nashua. The contract covers the current school year and the next three years. It provides teachers with about a four-percent pay raise each year of the deal. The Nashua School Board and the Teachers’ Union negotiated for about seven months.

The man accused in a deadly shooting in Conway in April, 2024, is now under indictment by a Carroll County grand jury for second-degree murder. Connor McLeod is accused in the death of 23-year-old Alexis Leach. Investigators said Mcleod and Leach were in a relationship. He’s due in court next month.