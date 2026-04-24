NH News Briefs 4-24-2026

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian is struck and killed by a vehicle in Keene. Officers responded to the scene on Route 12 last night and arrived to find a person had been hit by a car. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported. The name of the pedestrian hasn’t been released and police are asking witnesses to contact them.

A Manchester man is now indicted for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing. According to authorities, 33-year-old Mark Delisle stabbed 36-year-old Yan Leek in the area of Barry Avenue and Spruce Street in the city back in January. Leek was brought to Eliot Hospital but ended up passing away. Delisle is facing a murder charge and is expected to be arraigned May 4th.

A bill aimed at cracking down on crypto ATM scamming is on its way to Governor Ayotte’s desk. The measure includes regulations on those ATM machines that law enforcement say have scammed senior citizens out of millions of dollars. Supporters say this legislation will ensure New Hampshire is no longer an easy target for criminals and strengthens safeguards for people and families statewide. There’s no word yet if the governor will sign the bill.