NH News Briefs 4-29-2026

A Rochester woman is being identified as the victim of a fatal accident in Alton. Officials say 40-year-old Stacey Odette-Bissell was traveling on Route 11 in Alton yesterday when she crossed into the eastbound lane and slammed into an SUV head-on. Odette-Bissell passed away due to the impact and the SUV driver was taken to a hospital. Anyone who witnessed the tragedy is asked to come forward.

Two arrests are now made in connection with a shooting in Manchester. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Belmont Street and Grove Street Monday night after getting a shots fired call. Two men, Dominik Patrick and Remey Ouelette, were taken into custody and a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound after crashing a vehicle near a Speedway service station nearby. He went to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The state Attorney General’s Office is dropping one of two remaining legal cases against a former Youth Development Center employee. The felonious assault charge against James Woodlock is no longer being pursued due to prosecutorial discretion. The case was set to head to trial next month, but another case is supposed to go to trial in 2027 as planned. Woodlock is already convicted for being an accomplice to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in the 1990s.