NH News Briefs 4-7-2026

New details are being released about a manhunt in Raymond after the shooting of a police officer. Authorities now say the suspect, Matthew Masse, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being tracked down by law enforcement. Masse is accused of shooting an officer in the arm during a confrontation on Ham Road Saturday and leaving the scene. That officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Following a search that lasted months, a homeless man in Nashua who was contagious with tuberculosis is found. Officials say Nearro Forbes was arrested over the weekend in connection with a 2024 incident where he was charged with assault and riot. The search for Forbes began back in July and health officials wanted to find him so he could receive treatment and stop the illness from spreading to others. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be arraigned today.

Three people will be spending time in prison for their roles in a child neglect case. According to prosecutors, those kids were found living in horrific conditions at a Manchester home in 2021. Their father, Eddie King was sentenced to up to eight years and their mother, Alicia King is being ordered to serve two years. Their grandmother Lori Harmon was sentenced to a year-and-a-half behind bars. Once their prison time is up, none of the individuals will be allowed around children under the age of 18 for 10 years.

New Hampshire firefighters are being tested as part of a new screening program. The goal of this state-funded comprehensive cancer screening initiative is to detect illnesses quickly before they potentially become deadly. Firefighters will undergo tests including blood work, CT scans and full-body ultrasounds. There are roughly four-thousand active duty and retired first responders in the state and it’ll take until the end of 2027 to screen all of them.