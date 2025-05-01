NH News Briefs 5-1-2025

A 19-year-old Hudson man faces second-degree murder, aggravated DUI and other charges after a crash on Route 102 in Litchfield last night. Police said that based on witnesses and physical evidence, John Burke intentionally hit a motorcycle between Cutler and Woodburn roads around 9:15 p.m., killing the operator whose name was not released. Burke’s vehicle then hit an SUV head-on but police do not think that collision was intentional. Burke and the driver of the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

A Maine teenager is facing multiple charges in New Hampshire including DUI and reckless conduct. State Police said 18-year-old Michael Wozny of Westbrook, was clocked at 125 miles-per-hour on I-95 in Greenland around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. A police pursuit ended when he left the highway and crashed at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. Two juvenile passengers were treated for minor injuries and released to their parents or guardians.