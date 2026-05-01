NH News Briefs 5-1-2026

NH News Briefs 5-1-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 1, 2026

An investigation is still underway following a shots fired incident in Manchester. According to authorities, someone opened fire in the area of Amherst Street Wednesday and six of those bullets struck an apartment building. Two of the bullets ended up going through a wall and into a bedroom where two children were sleeping, but no one ended up getting hurt. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A Claremont resident is dead after fire tore through a mobile home in that community. Crews were called to the scene on Stewart Avenue yesterday and arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Once the blaze was put out, the body of a woman was found in the debris. Her name hasn’t been released and an autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death. There’s no word yet what caused the fire.

The man who is responsible for causing a fatal crash in Litchfield will spend time in prison. Yesterday, John Burke was sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars on manslaughter and DUI charges. Burke was driving on Route 102 last year when he hit a motorcycle operated by 57-year-old Jeffrey Day head-on. Day passed away due to the impact and his passenger was also hurt. Burke apologized in court, saying he’s sorry for the pain he’s caused.

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