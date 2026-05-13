NH News Briefs 5-13-2026

Two men are facing charges in connection with the kidnapping of a woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Damarcus Bonner and 27-year-old Tyron Harris abducted the victim in Claremont before taking her to Vermont earlier this year. That woman was beaten, tortured and burned before finally being rescued by police. Bonner and Harris were taken into custody and face life in prison if convicted.

Over two dozen states are supporting New Hampshire’s fight involving ending vehicle inspections. The state put an end to those inspections in January, but was sued by the company hired to do the tests over claims New Hampshire violated the Clean Air Act. A judge says the lawsuit was filed too early because the company hadn’t suffered any damages yet. Attorneys general from 25 states have filed a brief supporting that position.

The state Attorney General’s Office is releasing the results of its investigation into an officer-involved shooting. The AG says an officer was justified in using deadly force against a man at a hotel in the city last year. John Tibbs pointed a weapon at law enforcement at the Fairfield Inn on Porter Street and an officer decided to open fire, striking Tibbs several times in the stomach. Tibbs survived and a full report on the incident will be made public in the future.

A proposal that would lead to later start times at Manchester schools is now on hold. The plan calls for students at public elementary, middle and high schools to begin classes later in an effort to help save the district roughly 600-thousand dollars in operating costs. But a survey showed reactions to this idea were mixed, with many people expressing concern about how this change could affect family schedules. Further discussion on this topic is expected when the Board of School Committee meets May 26th.