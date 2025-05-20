NH News Briefs 5-20-2025

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is authorizing an arrest warrant for a woman connected with a deadly stabbing. Officials are looking to arrest 36-year-old Reya Jasmin, who has been charged with second-degree murder involving the death of her wife, Margaret Jasmin. Margaret was found dead from an apparent stab wound on Sunday by police. Reya was partially responsive and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Authorities are investigating the location of an alleged shooting of one individual. The shooting happened Monday morning in an area behind a shopping complex in Derry. A person was allegedly wounded from a gunshot in the parking lot behind Hood Commons and Peabody Annex. The area is closed off to public access.

NH State lawmakers are pushing forward several bills planning to overhaul zoning procedures. One of the approved bills will help expand accessory dwelling units and allow for “mixed-use” developments in commercial zones. The director of Housing Action New Hampshire says the House-passed budget has no new funding planned for affordable housing development. Proposals to increase the funding number from five-million-dollars to ten-million were rejected by lawmakers.

After almost eight years on the job, Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks has resigned. She stepped down from that position without comment yesterday and Governor Ayotte also put the assistant corrections commissioner of leave. The governor is nominating the head of the state’s police standards and training program to serve as acting commissioner while the search for a Hanks’s replacement is underway. Her current four-year term was set to expire in October.