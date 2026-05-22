NH News Briefs 5-22-2026

The NH state Attorney Generals Office is continuing to investigate a shots fired incident in Koos County. Police were called to a home on West Milan Road in Milan yesterday to remove a man from the property. The man and officers were involved in a dispute that led to gunfire and he ended up being wounded. There is no word on his condition, but officials say there’s no threat to the public.

A trial date is set for the suspect accused of carrying out a shooting at a Nashua country club. Prosecutors say Hunter Nadeau opened fire at the Sky Meadow Country Club last September, taking the life of one person and wounding several others. A police affidavit revealed Nadeau had an urge to kill himself the day of the shooting but decided that he wanted to punish the wealthy instead. His trial is scheduled to start in June 2027 and Nadeau faces decades in prison if convicted.

Two people were taken to a hospital following a small plane crash in Jaffrey. That aircraft went off the runway at Jaffrey Airport yesterday and flipped onto its roof while the pilot was trying to land. Both people who were onboard at the time suffered serious injuries but were able to communicate with first responders at the scene. Wind is being looked at as a possible cause of the accident. Witnesses are being asked to contact the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NASCAR world is mourning the death of former New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner Kyle Busch. It was announced yesterday Busch passed away at the age of 41 after being hospitalized for what was being called a serious illness. Busch also took the checkered flag first during the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine back in 2011. This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca Cola 600