NH News Briefs 5-29-2025

The state Attorney General’s Office says it won’t comment on the possible motive for a murder in Manchester. Authorities claim 39-year-old Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki killed 60-year-old Derek Jones Senior at inside an apartment on Union Street Tuesday. An autopsy showed Jones was stabbed to death and he was the victim of a homicide. The AG’s office says there’s no threat to the public and that Kiki will be arraigned soon.

Police are identifying the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Hillsborough County. Yesterday, 24-year-old Pantelis Patistas was riding north on Mammoth Road when the motorcycle collided with a van. Patistas was pronounced dead at the scene and the van driver needed treatment for minor injuries. It’s believed that speed may have played a role in the tragedy. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

There is a new development in the ongoing legal case involving Karen Smart. She’s once again asking New Hampshire lawmakers to commute her sentence after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of her husband Gregg Smart. Karen Smart has been serving a life sentence but says she’s a different person now than she was decades ago. Smart’s previous requests for a commutation hearing have been denied by the Executive Council three times.