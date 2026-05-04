NH News Briefs 5-4-2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tuftonboro. Officers were called to a house on Governor Wentworth Highway Saturday and found the bodies of two people outside. So far, there has been no information revealed about how those individuals may have passed away. However, officials don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

A 22-year-old man is continuing to recover after being the victim of a shooting in Nashua. The man was hit by gunfire Saturday night in the area of First Street and Eaton Street in the city. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to his leg. There’s been no arrest announced in connection with this case and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to come forward.

Vail Resorts will now be offering tax-free passes to skiers who plan to visit its New Hampshire locations. The move comes after Governor Ayotte said Vail would be looked into for having sales tax on its multi-resort passes. Vail operates Attitash Mountain, Wildcat, Mount Sunapee and Crocheted Mountain. People can purchase these tax-free passes by filling out an online form.