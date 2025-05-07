NH News Briefs 5-7-2025

A judge is denying the request of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy request to have his driving privileges restored in New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy had those rights suspended following a crash in 2019 where seven motorcyclists lost their lives in Randolph. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all charges related to the tragedy, and this ruling means he’ll be off the roads until 2026. The individuals killed were members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

A Raymond woman who attacked an election officer over two years ago is pleading guilty. Authorities say 54-year-old Tina Thomas hit Town Moderator Pro Tem Jonathan Wood with her hand back in March 2023. As part of her plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to 12 months in the house of corrections, all suspended for one year on the condition of good behavior and following the terms of her sentencing. She’s also banned from contacting the victim and can no longer vote in New Hampshire.

A vehicle malfunction is being blamed for causing an accident in Manchester. The incident happened yesterday at the Market Basket store on Elm Street in the city. A woman told investigators a mechanical failure led to her vehicle slamming into and damaging several others. Two people were taken to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.