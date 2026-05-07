NH News Briefs 5-7-2026

A search is still underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from Manchester. Officials say Micaela Diaz-Feliciano was last seen leaving her home Monday morning and walking on Huse Road near the Mall of New Hampshire. The girl was supposed to be headed to school, but never arrived for class. She’s described as a Hispanic female who’s five feet tall with long black hair and blue eyes. Diaz-Feliciano was wearing a pink sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and blue t-shirt and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A second arrest is made in connection with a recent shooting in Nashua. According to authorities, 20-year-old Benjamin Vidal-Morel was at the scene of Saturday’s shooting on Eaton Street and was a suspect in several drug investigations. The day after this incident, 19-year-old Angers Hernandez Peguero was taken into custody after allegedly being the person who pulled the trigger. A 22-year-old man needed treatment for a non-life-threatening leg injury.

A state Representative is facing a censure vote after making controversial social media posts targeting two colleagues. Comments made by Republican Representative Travis Corcoran were seen as being antisemitic and offensive. Corcoran called for a “final solution” for Jewish Representative Jeanine Notter after she had invited friends to a karaoke event. He also called for the deportation of Representative Luz Bay, who was born in the Philippines. Corcoran says he was only joking.

New Hampshire residents are being alerted about a scam that’s been reported across the Granite State. People are receiving fake court documents saying they have violations for offenses like unpaid tolls and speeding. The document has a QR code on it asking people to pay the fines online or appear at the Hillsborough County Circuit Court in Manchester. Officials say the Judicial Branch doesn’t send QR codes, solicit payment or request payment through the use of links or codes.