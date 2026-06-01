NH News Briefs 6-1-2026

NH News Briefs 6-1-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 1, 2026

Officials are identifying the two people who were found dead inside a home in Derry.  The remains of 81-year-old Thomas Mosco and 81-year-old Donna Mosco were discovered at a home on Lawrence Road Friday after family members said they hadn’t seen or heard from them in a while.  Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to find out what caused the Mosco’s to pass away.  However, their deaths aren’t being considered suspicious.

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in Manchester.  That gunfire happened April 29th near Hanover Street and Beach Street and led to bullets going into a bedroom where children were sleeping.  Law enforcement charged 21-year-old Harry Aponte with attempted assault and reckless endangerment after previously arresting Justin Smith.  No one was injured in the shooting.

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