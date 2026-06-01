NH News Briefs 6-1-2026

Officials are identifying the two people who were found dead inside a home in Derry. The remains of 81-year-old Thomas Mosco and 81-year-old Donna Mosco were discovered at a home on Lawrence Road Friday after family members said they hadn’t seen or heard from them in a while. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to find out what caused the Mosco’s to pass away. However, their deaths aren’t being considered suspicious.

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in Manchester. That gunfire happened April 29th near Hanover Street and Beach Street and led to bullets going into a bedroom where children were sleeping. Law enforcement charged 21-year-old Harry Aponte with attempted assault and reckless endangerment after previously arresting Justin Smith. No one was injured in the shooting.