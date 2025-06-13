NH News Briefs 6-13-2025

“No Kings Day” protests are taking place in several communities across New Hampshire tomorrow. Events are scheduled in Nashua, Concord, Keene, Portsmouth and Colebrook. The protests are in opposition to President Trump’s military parade in Washington, DC tomorrow, which is also his 79th birthday. Organizers are calling on people to assemble peacefully and send a message that America has no kings. A list of protests is available at nokings.org.

Two children, an 11- year old and an 11-month old, suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester. The children were with family crossing Belmont Street when they were struck yesterday afternoon. The vehicle involved in this incident kept going and slammed into another car near Belmont Street and Hanover Street. The driver that struck the children was taken into custody and charged with DWI.

Motorcycles will be rolling into the Lakes Region this weekend as the 102nd Laconia Motorcycle Week begins. The event is expected to attract up to 300-thousand people and organizers say this is the oldest motorcycle rally in the country. A variety of events will be held over the next few days at locations like New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and also Weirs Beach. For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com.