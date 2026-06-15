NH News Briefs 6-15-2026

A fire has destroyed the former Laconia State School. Fire crews responded early Sunday and spent more than two hours bringing the blaze under control. Firefighters remained on scene for over 12 hours extinguishing hotspots, and no injuries were reported. Officials consider the fire suspicious and have requested assistance from the fire marshal’s office. The cause remains under investigation, and authorities are determining whether anyone was inside when the fire started.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on North Lowell Road in Windham on Sunday morning. Responding officers found the vehicle off the road and the driver, who appeared to have been ejected, in cardiac arrest. Despite CPR efforts by emergency personnel, he later died from his injuries, and his identity has not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local police and accident reconstruction officials.

An Ecuadorian man is dead after drowning Sunday afternoon at Wilson Pond in Swanzey. Authorities say Fredy Gavilanes Jami was swimming with friends near the shore when he entered a steep drop-off area and disappeared underwater. After his friends called 9-1-1, first responders found him and attempted lifesaving measures before transporting him to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating, but the death is not considered suspicious.