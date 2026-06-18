NH News Briefs 6-18-2026

NH News Briefs 6-18-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 18, 2026

New information is being released on the deaths of a couple in Keene. Autopsies show that 72-year-old Chandler Fairbanks likely shot and killed his wife, 70-year-old Donna Fairbanks, before taking his own life. The Fairbanks’ bodies were discovered at their home on Hurricane Road Tuesday after police were asked to do a welfare check. There’s no word yet on a possible motive for this tragedy.

There is a new development in the legal case of a man who opened fire at a Pelham church in 2019. The New Hampshire Supreme Court is denying Dale Holloway’s appeal of his attempted murder conviction. Holloway claimed he was denied a change of venue request, a competency hearing wasn’t ordered and testimony about previous convictions weren’t excluded. Holloway is currently serving 40 years to life in prison for carrying out that shooting.

Thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture, kids in New Hampshire will have access to free meals and snacks this summer. It is part of the Summer Food Service Program that’s funded by the USDA. The initiative provides nutritious meals and snacks to children 18 and under who live in eligible low-income areas. Food can be picked up at schools, parks and other community sites. A full list of locations is available online.

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