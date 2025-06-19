NH News Briefs 6-19-2025

The owner of a now-defunct construction company has been indicted on Class A felony charges, alleging he stole and conspired to steal thousands of dollars from his clients. According to the NH Attorney General’s office, Ricky Southers, who ran Southers Construction out of Epping, is alleged to have stolen more than $50,000 from two of his customers by using the deposits or prepayments for home improvement projects. The charges follow a civil complaint alleging Southers Construction operated a “Ponzi-like scheme” and violated the Consumer Protection Act. Southers now lives in West Hartford, Connecticut. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges against him.

A man involved in a scam that stole tens of thousands of dollars from Granite Staters could be in prison for eight years after he was sentenced yesterday. 23 year old Oumar Diallo, spoke through an interpreter at his sentencing, saying he was sorry for what he did. Prosecutors said Diallo acted as a courier in a scheme in which victims would typically get a call saying that a loved one had been involved in a car crash that killed a pregnant woman. Diallo said he thought he had an honest job and didn’t know it was a scam.

A Concord man will be spending decades behind bars for shooting and killing his half-brother. Yesterday, a judge sentenced Jesse Sullivan to serve the next 53 years in prison. Sullivan pleaded guilty last month to shooting Zackary Sullivan in the back while the two were snowplowing with another sibling last year. That brother told police that Jesse Sullivan believed Zackary had ratted him out involving an assault that happened days before the murder.

A funeral service is taking place this weekend for the young victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Manchester. Calling hours for Rebecca Cole are tomorrow from five p-m until seven p-m at Lambert Funeral Home. That’ll be followed by a graveside memorial Saturday at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bedford. The 11-month-old Cole was struck last Friday by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Justin LeClair. He’s facing multiple charges and is due back in court again Monday.