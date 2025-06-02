NH News Briefs 6-2-2025

One person is dead after the crash of a motorcycle in Londonderry. An off-duty Londonderry police officer came across the scene Sunday afternoon near High Range Road and Royal Lane. Reports say the rider and their bike were found in a wooded area and that it did not appear that the rider had been ejected. The rider was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment and later died.

Franklin Police have a woman in custody following a Friday stabbing incident. The incident happened near the Fast Food Mart on North Main Street. The victim was taken from the scene to Concord Hospital for care. The stabbing remains under investigation.

The founder of a company that operates drug and alcohol treatment centers at locations throughout New Hampshire is set to appear in federal court today. Eric Spofford — the founder of Granite Recovery Centers — was arrested Friday on charges connected with the alleged stalking of local journalists. Prosecutors say that Spofford was angered by New Hampshire Public Radio’s reporting of allegations that he had engaged in sexual misconduct and exhibited abusive leadership at Granite Recovery. He later filed a defamation suit against NHPR but that suit was dismissed.