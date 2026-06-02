NH News Briefs 6-2-2026

The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Manchester man is being committed to a psychiatric hospital. Yesterday, a judge accepted Raymond Moore’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity for allegedly killing 72-year-old Daniel Whitmore. Whitmore was out on a walking trail back in 2022 when Moore stabbed him over two dozen times. Moore will face a judge again in five years to determine if he’ll remain committed.

A woman who was found dead following a fire in Nashua is being identified. According to authorities, the body of Stephanie Lemay was discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze at a home on Morgan Street Sunday. An autopsy revealed that Lemay passed away due to smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Two Republican aldermen will be presenting their budget plan for Manchester tonight. The fiscal proposal created by Ed Sapienza and Crissy Kantor would reduce taxes from the budget created by Democrats June Trisciani and James Burkush by over 13-million-dollars. It’d also cut spending by more than 12-point-five million bucks. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meet this evening at seven p-m inside City Hall.

Accessibility improvements are being planned for a popular trail in Hooksett. Later this month, crews will be out at the Head’s Pond Trail near U.S. Route Three, reworking the entrance so it’s easier to use for older adults and folks in wheelchairs. The project is expected to cost about 20-thousand dollars and it’s being covered thanks to a donation by Hooksett Kiwanis. The trail sees an average of 250 visitors daily during the non-winter months.

The New Hampshire Air National Guard is credited with rescuing an injured hiker from a remote area in Lincoln last Thursday. Two crew members from a Blackhawk helicopter were lowered to Bondcliff Trail and moved 66-year-old Scott Bailey of Plymouth to an opening in the trees. He was hoisted up to the helicopter and flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.