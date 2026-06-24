NH News Briefs 6-24-2026

A trial date is set for the man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Jury selection in the case against 25-year-old Hunter Nadeau is expected to start next June 14th, but it may be pushed back a few days depending on other proceedings. The shooting last September took the life of 59-year-old Rob DeCesare and left several other people hurt. Nadeau is facing multiple charges including murder and attempted murder.

NH State Police say speed is likely a factor in a serious collision on Interstate 293 in Hooksett. Troopers say a man was heading southbound on the highway yesterday when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed head-on into a pickup truck. The man, his passenger and pickup truck driver were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to come forward.

The quarantine period is lifted for the 18 American passengers exposed to a deadly Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. Two of those people have ties to New Hampshire and they started quarantine at a Nebraska facility back in May. Officials say none of the passengers who were quarantined ended up testing positive for the virus. But they also said it was important to monitor them to prevent any potential spread.