NH News Briefs 6-25-2026

NH News Briefs 6-25-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 25, 2026

The state of NH is asking the New Hampshire Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling involving Adam Montgomery. Montgomery was convicted of murdering his daughter but earlier this month, the court reversed his conviction after saying Montgomery should’ve been tried separately on murder and assault charges. The Attorney General’s office is going to re-try Montgomery for murder. He’s still going to be in prison for decades after being found guilty of other crimes.

Multiple people are arrested in connection with a home invasion in Danville. According to authorities, John Wilder and his son, Nathan Wilder, and grandson broke into a house on Beatrice Street Tuesday where a 12-year-old boy was by himself. The suspects were wearing masks and had baseball bats and officials say they were upset that drugs were being sold at the residence. No one was hurt and both John and Jason Wilder are charged with burglary.

An investigation is still underway into what caused a fatal crash in Rockingham County. Police say that tragedy happened yesterday when a vehicle slammed into an overpass on the northbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry and ended up catching fire. The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to come forward.

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