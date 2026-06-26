NH News Briefs 6-26-2026

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Grafton County. That incident started yesterday when police received a report of a man walking in and out of traffic near Lost River Road in Landaff. During their interaction with the man, shots were fired and he ended up being airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital. There’s no word if the man had a weapon on him when he was shot. No members of law enforcement were hurt.

A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt after flames tear through a mobile home in Woodstock. Crews were called to battle the blaze on Scenic View Drive yesterday and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from that residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims haven’t been released and the cause of the fire is being looked into.