NH News Briefs 6-27-2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte could sign off as early as today on the Granite State’s brand-new budget. The fiscal plan sailed through the state Senate yesterday but it took two votes for it to be approved by the House. Ayotte says she and lawmakers worked hard to deliver a responsible and balanced budget, and she was preparing to call a special session for today in order to get it passed. The new fiscal year begins July 1st.

Manchester police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal stabbing. According to authorities, a person was stabbed on Orange Street Wednesday night. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arriving. There is no ongoing threat to the public and anyone with information on this case is asked to come forward immediately.

A Franklin man is facing prison time after admitting he threatened to kill a United States Senator. Prosecutors say Brian Landry pleaded guilty yesterday to leaving a profanity-laced voicemail at that senator’s district office in 2023. The name of the senator Landry targeted has never been made public, but the call was made from a phone number associated with Landry. He could be ordered to serve up to five years behind bars when he’s sentenced in October.

A juvenile was flown to the hospital yesterday morning after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Candia. The crash happened on Patten Hill Road. Officials said the juvenile’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.