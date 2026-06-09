NH News Briefs 6-9-2026

A 32-year-old woman from Quincy, Massachusetts, is charged in connection with a hit-and-run yesterday morning in Pelham. Police said Leah Wilson hit a motorcyclist three times at the Windham Road roundabout around ten a.m. The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Wilson was arrested in Salem on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless operation and speeding.

The 21-year-old woman shot and killed in Thornton was a student at Plymouth State University. Leah Anderson was majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development. Police responded to a house on Mad River Road around 8:20 yesterday morning and found Anderson who had been shot in the head. Her brother, 18-year-old Logan Anderson, is charged with murder.

The search for a Rollinsford man who had been reported missing Sunday is over, and a Silver Alert was canceled yesterday. NH State Police said 72-year-old Michael King was located. There had been concern for his welfare because his family said he suffers from early dementia and is easily confused.

Riders were briefly stuck on a roller coaster yesterday at Canobie Lake Park in Salem. According to park officials the ride unexpectedly stopped leaving people stranded for about ten minutes about ten-feet above the ground. The roller coaster’s safety system was inspected before the ride was restarted.