NH News Briefs 6-9-2026

NH News Briefs 6-9-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2026

A 32-year-old woman from Quincy, Massachusetts, is charged in connection with a hit-and-run yesterday morning in Pelham.  Police said Leah Wilson hit a motorcyclist three times at the Windham Road roundabout around ten a.m.  The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Wilson was arrested in Salem on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless operation and speeding.

The 21-year-old woman shot and killed in Thornton was a student at Plymouth State University.  Leah Anderson was majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.  Police responded to a house on Mad River Road around 8:20 yesterday morning and found Anderson who had been shot in the head.  Her brother, 18-year-old Logan Anderson, is charged with murder.

The search for a Rollinsford man who had been reported missing Sunday is over, and a Silver Alert was canceled yesterday. NH State Police said 72-year-old Michael King was located.  There had been concern for his welfare because his family said he suffers from early dementia and is easily confused.

Riders were briefly stuck on a roller coaster yesterday at Canobie Lake Park in Salem. According to park officials the ride unexpectedly stopped leaving people stranded for about ten minutes about ten-feet above the ground. The roller coaster’s safety system was inspected before the ride was restarted.

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