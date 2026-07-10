NH News Briefs 7-10-2026

NH News Briefs 7-10-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 10, 2026

There’s a brand-new development in the ongoing case of a man convicted of killing a Concord couple. Logan Clegg is filing an appeal because a judge stood by his decision to allow evidence of a warrantless cellphone search to be presented at his trial. Clegg was found guilty of murdering Stephen and Djeswende Reid and leaving their bodies in the woods back in 2022. He ended up being sentenced to 100 years behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice will be sending election monitors to two of the state’s largest cities. Those monitors are going to be in Nashua and Manchester so they can see how voters cast their ballots in upcoming primaries. This move comes just days after a judge threw out a DOJ lawsuit demanding the state turn over unredacted voter information. Election monitors are considered routine and both parties have their own watchers at the polls.

State Attorney General John Formella is pushing the FCC to stiffen its rules when it comes to robocalls. Formella wants that agency to close any legal loopholes allowing companies to get around the federal Do Not Call list and make unwanted robocalls anyway. He says so far this year, more than 54-million robocalls have been made to the 603 area code. Formella says without access to legitimate phone numbers, robocallers can’t use real numbers to try and scam Granite Staters.

Amazon is announcing plans to build a brand-new distribution center in Tilton. The 50-thousand square foot facility is going to be located in an industrial area on Sanborn Road, which is roughly a half-mile from Route Three and Route 11. Site-clearing work is already underway and several of the permits required for the project have been approved. Amazon is expected to hire about 100 people at the facility which will likely open next April.

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