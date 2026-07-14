NH News Briefs 7-13-2026

New Hampshire lawmakers are reacting to the death of South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham. He died Saturday night and a preliminary autopsy showed he passed away of a cardiac-related health issue. Governor Ayotte called Graham one of a kind and praised him for his kindness and dedication to public service and Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Graham had a focus on supporting Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. A special election will be needed to fill the rest of Graham’s current term.

Two cases of a gastrointestinal illness are being confirmed in New Hampshire. Cyclosporiasis is a parasitic infection and can cause problems such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue and dehydration. Testing can be difficult, however, treatment can usually be successful with an antibiotic. Experts say if you experience any symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. The illness is often caused by eating unwashed produce.

Nashua police are still on the lookout for the suspect in a weekend stabbing. That incident happened Saturday outside the Shaw’s supermarket located on Daniel Webster Highway. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and authorities say it appears this was a random attack. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has other information is asked to come forward.

Granite State motorists are digging just a little bit deeper into their pockets to fill up their vehicles. Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is sitting at three-86. That’s up three cents in the past week, but is 33 cents less than what drivers were paying at this point last month. Currently the national average for gas is three-88.