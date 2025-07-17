NH News Briefs 7-17-2025

NH News Briefs 7-17-2025
July 17, 2025

A former real estate investment coach is pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with a scheme that defrauded investors out of more than three-million-dollars. The suspect, 63-year-old Robynne Alexander, solicited funds for various real estate projects but misused the money for personal expenses and repaid unrelated investors. Alexander failed to complete a resort project in Laconia and diverted the funds to a Manchester property conversion, which led to foreclosure. Her sentencing is scheduled for October and faces up to 20 years in prison.

A man who escaped jail in Unity is being linked to scams and a jail escape across three states. Thirty-three-year-old Jianming Zeng faces allegations in Oklahoma for acting as a courier in a tech support scam. In New Hampshire, he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an elderly man before escaping by climbing over a barbed wire fence. Zeng was later found injured in Connecticut and was hospitalized. Oklahoma authorities seek his return to face pending charges.

Two people are facing charges after fleeing police in a multi-state pursuit. The chase started in Lawrence, Massachusetts, with 34-year-old Scott Marshall Sullivan Junior driving and in Salem after crashing the car. He and the passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were apprehended after attempting to flee on foot. Sullivan faces charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. The woman faces misdemeanor resisting arrest. The chase is linked to an ongoing investigation into vehicle break-ins in Salem. Massachusetts State Police are expected to file additional charges.

The University of New Hampshire is launching a School of Nursing. Various existing nursing programs will be consolidated into a unified structure and will offer a comprehensive range of degrees from associate ‘s to doctoral levels. The restructuring boosts visibility, funding, scholarships, research, and hands-on student experience. Around 800 students are currently enrolled. Local healthcare officials believe the decision is a big step in addressing the state’s nursing shortage by retaining graduates

