NH News Briefs 7-18-2025

New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a person was found dead this past weekend in the Atlantic Ocean. Authorities say a person onboard a fishing vessel reported seeing a body floating near the Isles of Shoals on Sunday. The New Hampshire State Police recovered the body. Investigators are trying to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

A driver faces a DWI charge following a crash at the Hooksett Toll Plaza. State police received a report yesterday morning about a sedan traveling erratically on I-93 in Londonderry and Northfield. The vehicle eventually crashed into the center barrier on I-93 in Hooksett, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver, identified as Tyler Murphy, of Rockland, Massachusetts was hospitalized and later arrested on charges of aggravated DWI, open container, and resisting arrest.

A motorcyclist is seriously hurt following a crash in Green’s Grant. State police say a person was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wednesday on Route 16 when they collided with an SUV attempting to turn into the Great Gulf Wilderness parking area. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and sent the hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.