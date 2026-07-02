NH News Briefs 7-2-2026

NH News Briefs 7-2-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 2, 2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is clearing three Manchester police officers for their roles in an officer-involved shooting. The AG’s office says the officers were justified in opening fire on 24-year-old Nickenley Turenne last December. The AG went onto say those officers had reason to think Turenne was holding a gun and was going to use it, but it was later determined he didn’t have a weapon. An autopsy revealed he had cannabinoids in his system when he died.

The search is continuing for a hit-and-run driver who struck an e-bike rider in Manchester. The incident happened late Tuesday night in the area of Front Street and Hackett Hill Road. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that hit them is described as a dark-colored SUV and witnesses are asked to come forward.

An aftermarket lithium battery charger is being blamed for sparking a fire in Nashua. Crews responded to the scene on Cortez Drive in the Westgate Crossing condo complex yesterday after the homeowner reported an electrical fire in a living room. One person inside the residence suffered smoke inhalation and the flames were out before firefighters arrived. People are being reminded to only use chargers supplied by the manufacturer when charging lithium-ion batteries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll:  NH Voters Views On Presidential Candidates

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To Philadelphia 76ers For Paul George

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital