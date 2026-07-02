NH News Briefs 7-2-2026

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is clearing three Manchester police officers for their roles in an officer-involved shooting. The AG’s office says the officers were justified in opening fire on 24-year-old Nickenley Turenne last December. The AG went onto say those officers had reason to think Turenne was holding a gun and was going to use it, but it was later determined he didn’t have a weapon. An autopsy revealed he had cannabinoids in his system when he died.

The search is continuing for a hit-and-run driver who struck an e-bike rider in Manchester. The incident happened late Tuesday night in the area of Front Street and Hackett Hill Road. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that hit them is described as a dark-colored SUV and witnesses are asked to come forward.

An aftermarket lithium battery charger is being blamed for sparking a fire in Nashua. Crews responded to the scene on Cortez Drive in the Westgate Crossing condo complex yesterday after the homeowner reported an electrical fire in a living room. One person inside the residence suffered smoke inhalation and the flames were out before firefighters arrived. People are being reminded to only use chargers supplied by the manufacturer when charging lithium-ion batteries.