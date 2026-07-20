NH News Briefs 7-20-2026

Two people are suffering serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Hancock over the weekend. According to officials, it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on Bonds Road. A 30-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger were both taken to a hospital by helicopter. The crash is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services set out to give an updated count on cyclosporiasis cases this Tuesday. So far there have been five confirmed cases in 2026. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite that’s associated with consuming contaminated fresh produce. On Friday, Taylor Farms, the company behind the lettuce linked to outbreaks in several states, issued a recall in multiple states, including New Hampshire, for lettuce distributed between June 29th and July 16th.

Criminal charges are being filed against a juvenile in connection to an assault on Friday night. It happened at the Sununu Youth Services Center when one kid assaulted another. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The Department of Justice says that although the defendant is a juvenile, the state is considering whether to consider them an adult for the case. No other information has been released.