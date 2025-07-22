NH News Briefs 7–22-2025

Thirty-nine-year-old David Vasquez-Larkin of Barrington is accused of setting fire to a garage next to his wife’s house in Nashua last Thursday. The garage is owned by Maggie Vasquez, who said she has a domestic violence protection order against him. Vasquez-Larkin is charged with arson and violating a protective order.

A Silver Alert is canceled after an 80-year-old Raymond woman was located. Mary Perreault had last been seen late yesterday morning on Long Hill Road in Raymond. State Police said she suffers from dementia. No information was released regarding where she was found or her condition.

Inexperience is cited as the primary cause of an ATV rollover Saturday in Warren. First responders were called to the scene on Dam Trail around noontime. New Hampshire Fish and Game said 34-year-old Clarissa Diggins of Northfield hit a rock, lost control and was thrown from the ATV. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

The man behind the wheel during a fatal crash is going to be spending time in prison. A judge ordered Kyle Freeman to serve at least 14 years behind bars for causing the tragedy that took the life of Brandee LaBarge last April. Freeman crashed his vehicle off Amherst Street in Nashua while fleeting a domestic violence call involving LaBarge, who was riding with him. Freeman was drunk at the time and he must undergo substance abuse treatment as part of his sentence.