NH News Briefs 7-23-2026

NH News Briefs 7-23-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 23, 2026

The University of New Hampshire is set to receive an eight-million-dollar grant to study ticks. Funding from the National Science Foundation will go towards the study of three species found in the Granite State – the deer tick, American dog tick, and the winter tick.

We’re learning more about a Nashua fire that left two men dead. Investigators now say one of the men died by suicide in the fire earlier this week. Scott Thomas and Gerald Gutekunst both died from smoke inhalation according to investigators. The Attorney General’s Office believes Gutekunst killed himself by starting a fire, which then led to Thomas’ death. The building’s landlord said he had served a notice of eviction to Gutekunst because he had stopped paying rent.

An investigation is underway into an accident where two kids were struck by a car in Manchester. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Harvard Street. Police say an eight-year-old and a seven-year-old were playing outside when both were struck by a vehicle. One of the victims was taken to a hospital in serious condition while the other suffered minor injuries. It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

 

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